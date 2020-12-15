>
Dubai musician releases first Hindi single

Michael Gomes /Dubai
michael@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 15, 2020
Rock singer Nikhil Uzgare’s debut independent song has been produced by Bollywood composer Neeraj Sridhar

A Dubai-based rock musician has become the first Hindi artiste to feature in the Universal Music MENA Hindi music roster.

The singer is now set to release his first independent single titled ‘Inteha’ on December 18, at The Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai.

‘Inteha’ displays a pop-rock feel, with the guitars driving the emotions accordingly. The track has been mixed, mastered and produced by Bollywood composer and singer, Neeraj Sridhar of Bombay Vikings, and carries his signature grooves.

“The meaning and essence of the new single is reflective of our current time. It’s about the pandemic and all the associated challenges life has brought along and how Covid stretched us beyond our limits,” said Nikhil, who is said to be the unofficial flag bearer of Hindi independent music from the Middle East.

“The song has a modern sound which has been inspired by the rock music of the '80s. It’s aimed at the new generation of music lovers, who will experience a blast of musical influences from the past — but it’s also tailored to suit modern tastes,” he added.

Having fronted the Dubai-based rock band Point of View, the Dubai local music scene veteran has a wealth of experience. His band also had the opportunity to showcase their music alongside the legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses when they performed in Dubai, as part of the 'Not in This Lifetime' tour in 2017.

With eight independent releases already lined up, Nikhil is looking to go into overdrive in 2021.

The concert also features other local acts like singer Fahmil, flautist Faraz Ahmad and Serbian singer-songwriter Nikodia.

Entry to the event is free but group reservations are encouraged due to Covid guidelines at the venue. To reserve a table, call 04-2328900.

Michael Gomes

Michael Gomes is a seasoned journalist with more than three decades in the industry, but he still retains his humour and common sense. He has written scores of articles covering music, concerts, food, gadgets and Bollywood. In his spare time, he picks up the guitar to strum a chord or two or play with fire in the home kitchen.



 
 
 
