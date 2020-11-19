Classical meets rock in Dubai

Lovers of classical music as well as rock can look forward to a unique fusion concert that blends both styles to cover tunes ranging from pop to rock to classical.

Taking place at the Theatre, Mall of the Emirates on Wednesday, November 25, this crossover concert is conceptualised by Dubai-based rock musician Nikhil Uzgare and classical crooner Wim Hoste.

“The idea for the concert revolves around creating a nostalgic journey of sorts for music lovers across genres. It is the first time that audiences would be able to witness an ‘out of the box’ renditions of anthems across genres,” said Uzgare, who is the frontman of popular Dubai rock band Point of View and signed to Universal Music ME.

“This is a new concept for entertainment in the GCC and Dubai. This is the first place (in the region) to experience such an unique combination and interaction between these two diverse genres of music,” he added.

Belgium-born Hoste has been based in Dubai for more than 15 years. He is popular for his interpretations of music from a wide variety of genres, including compositions by Verdi, Mozart, Andrea Bocelli, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Fred Astaire and Michael Bubble, to name a few.

Expect the night to cover a variety of hits from 80s pop, heavy metal, classical and more. The other attractions at the one-and-a-half gig include collaboration’s with other UAE musicians like Annekatrien Van Wassenhove (Best Female Vocalist of the Gulf in 2018 and 2019), pianists Ivan Kovalenko from Russia, Clarissa Zaruk from Belgium and Jonathan Ramgopal from India.

Other Guests featured on the night are Felix Frechette (guitar), Royden Mascarenhas (guitar), Jack Daniel (bass guitar); Abhijeet Padhi (drums) and Ivana Nikodejevic on vocals.

This gig is also kid-friendly (7 years and above), which makes it a perfect opportunity to introduce them to some variety music.

Details:

Where: Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

When: Wednesday, November 25

Tickets: www.dubai.platinumlist.net or call 050-8805074