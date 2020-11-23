>
Bieber wishes wife Hailey on birthday with adorable montage

ANI
Filed on November 23, 2020

She celebrated her twenty-fourth birthday on Sunday.

Singer Justin Bieber shared an adorable montage of pictures with wife Hailey Bieber to mark her twenty-fourth birthday on November 22.

“My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place,” wrote the singer alongside the pictures on Instagram.

He added, “I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.”

The post hoarded more than 3 million likes within a few hours and received love from fans of the singer as well as celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jack Harlow and others who commented on the post.




 
 
 
