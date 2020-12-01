>
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most streamed artist of 2020

AP
Filed on December 1, 2020
His sophomore solo album 'YHLQMDLG' tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally.

The year's most played artist on Spotify? Globally speaking: Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker who released a new album last week leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

With more than 3.3 billion streams, Bad Bunny’s sophomore solo album YHLQMDLG tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally. The Weeknd’s After Hours, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia round of the top five.

The Weeknd’s album is the only one in the top five to earn no Grammy nominations. The album’s single, Blinding Lights, is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

Dance Monkey by Australian singer Tones and I is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Roddy Ricch’s The Box, SAINt JHN’s Roses – Imanbek Remix and Lipa’s Don’t Start Now came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the U.S., late rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify. His album Legends Never Die was the platform’s most-streamed album in the U.S., while Ricch’s The Box was the country's most-streamed song.




 
 
 
