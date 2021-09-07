>
Akshay Kumar rushes back from 'Mission Cinderella' shoot in UK to be with ailing mother

Filed on September 7, 2021

Akshay is known to be extremely close to his mother, and despite his busy shooting schedules he has always taken a break to be by her side.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar rushed back to Mumbai on Monday from the UK, where he was busy shooting for his film 'Mission Cinderella', to be by his mother's side at an ICU in a city hospital. Aruna Bhatia, his mother, has been unwell and hospitalised.

Akshay is known to be extremely close to his mother, and despite his busy shooting schedules he has always taken a break to be by her side. "Even in this day and age, you're the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay," Akshay had mentioned on Mother’s Day.

Last year, on her 80th birthday, Akshay took her to Singapore and spent a week there and also at the Marina Bay Sands casino, her favourite place. “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world: the casino,” Akshay had posted on Facebook.

While the superstar rushed back to Mumbai, he told his team to go ahead with the shooting of scenes where his presence is not needed. 'Mission Cinderella' is a remake of 'Rakshasudu', a 2019 Telugu thriller, being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Other films that Akshay is busy with (or which are ready for release) include 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Ram Setu'. Akshay plays the role of an archaeologist in Ram Setu.




 
 
 
