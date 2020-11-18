What's new in UAE cinemas from November 19?

Dreamland. One hundred per cent the standout film this week, Dreamland looks interesting, exciting, luxuriously shot and sufficiently understated to be a real sleeper hit. Starring the always-excellent Margot Robbie as a fugitive bank robber in the ‘30s American Dust Bowl, the young woman is looking to escape with her fortune across the border to Mexico. With the entire state on her trail and possessing a distinctive look, hideouts while waiting to embark are becoming increasingly difficult to find until salvation arrives in a most unlikely form. A teen bounty hunter (Finn Cole), instead of turning in his catch, conceals the Bonnie Parker-esque figure on his farm. Will he hand her over for the reward money, or is he too infatuated to sentence Robbie’s character to almost certain death? Rotten Tomatoes gives it 67%

The Eight Hundred. Much like 300 (2007) set 2000 years before this movie, The Eight Hundred is based on a true story of brave soldiers standing up to invaders whilst tremendously outnumbered. A Chinese production, the war epic takes place in 1937 Shanghai. The Imperial Japanese Army is making inroads into Mainland China and arrives at the then booming southern city. From a warehouse in the centre of town, a handful of fighters attempt to keep their home from falling. IMDb gives it 7.2

The Empty Man. “If you’re on a bridge and you find a discarded bottle, blow in it and The Empty Man will come.” It may not be a direct quote, but you can glean this movie’s tone. A group of kids summon The Empty man and one by one begin to disappear. A retired cop has to investigate. Does he believe the myth? Of course not. Does it catch up to him? Watch to find out. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 25%

Alone. The title pretty much sums this one up, though doesn’t quite convey the chilling events you will witness. Alone stars the brilliant Jules Wilcox as Jessica, a single traveller driving across America. On her journey in a remote part of the country she encounters a man (Marc Menchaca) who attempts to start a conversation. Politely excusing herself, Jessica moves off though quickly discovers she is being followed from town to town. The pursuer chases her into the wilderness where Jessica’s battle against the elements and the shady character, that we come to know is a serial killer, begins in earnest. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 94%