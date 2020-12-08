What a cracker! Atomic Kitten’s Natasha playing Dubai on Thursday

“IT’S GOING TO be heartwarming fun for all the family and what I think will be the perfect end to what has been a very stressful year.” As Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton’s familiar Liverpudilian lilt tailed off at the end, we weren’t only buying into the nostalgia her Thursday Dubai Opera gig with fellow Noughties pop star Gareth Gates will evoke, but that voice we’d heard on music TV so often at the turn of the millennium had us reminiscing. Remember when the most shocking news encompassed Javine not making it into Girls Aloud, or Brian leaving Westlife? Halcyon days. Still, despite 2020 being somewhat more dramatic, Hamilton’s Christmas Cracker extravaganza will certainly provide a safe haven from real life where worries will undoubtedly be left at the door and singing along to the classics encouraged.

“I’ll be doing some Atomic Kitten hits and then myself and Gareth will move onto a bit more Christmas themed songs.

“We’ve never performed together but we have time to get it all together before Thursday.”

A confessed festive season fan as a result of sharing a house with young children, Hamilton’s Dubai trip has led her to put up home decorations early this year, which she says can ‘lighten any mood’. A Christmassy environment may even be more apt this time around as the singer has recorded a holiday song with UK jazz maestro Tom Seals.

“Tom messaged me in November: ‘Tash, I have this amazing song, what do you think?’”

The resulting track, I Can’t Wait To Spend Christmas With You, is a bluesy power play of record, guaranteed to go down well during the cosy nights. It also possesses a contemporary touch as demonstrated in the refrain: ‘This year’s a little different, thank God we got through, because I can’t wait to spend Christmas with you.’

The good career news doesn’t stop with a single, however, Hamilton must be one of the few performers in the world to emerge from the UK lockdown with a record deal.

“At the moment I am planning what will be my first solo album! I’m in the studio at the end of January and February writing original music and we’re going to throw in a few obscure covers. The vibe is going to be jazz, soul, funk, blues,” she said of her coming venture. And if that isn’t a piece of good Christmas luck, we don’t know what is.

HOW DO YOU LOOK BACK ON YOUR ATOMIC KITTEN DAYS?

Liz (McClarnon) and I still tour. It’s nice having that nostalgia vibe, seeing our fans with kids of their own now singing along. But looking back it was amazing, crazy, exhausting, and exhilarating. It was every emotion rolled into five years. I can’t believe it happened to me. I have so many fond memories and a lot of stressful ones. We were so in demand, there weren’t enough hours in the day at some points.

DO YOU THINK BANDS TODAY EXPERIENCE THE SAME PRESSURES?

I think a lot has been learnt from how our schedule was. You look at bands today like One Direction and Little Mix and they have had a much longer life than bands back in the Noughties. I think they may have reworked the schedules because all the older bands all had burnout.

Christmas Cracker ticket prices start at Dh225 with a welcome house beverage. Visit dubaiopera.com.