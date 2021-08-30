Wayne Brady live on stage in Dubai this Friday

Excitement is building up ahead of stage and television showman and improvisational genius, Wayne Brady’s first appearance at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on the 3rd of September.

Best known for his incredible ability to create comedic on-the-spot skits and spot-on impersonations, Wayne Brady Live in Concert is more than just a stand-up comedy show.

It promises to be a night of spontaneity with loads of audience interaction, sketches and impersonations and requests from the audience for their favourite songs which he will rendition in true Wayne Brady style; everything that fans have come to love about him having watched him over the years on the hit show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?

"Each night is different, you can't predict what is going to happen and that just adds to the energy of the show," says Wayne Brady.

Brady packs a punch with his incredible use of words and actions and continues to push the limits of performance.

“His incredible talents have earned him fame across the globe. He is highly entertaining, and you cannot help but be entranced with his smile, wit and charm,” says Shaaista Khan Osman, CEO Blu Blood, who will be bringing out the showman this month.

Although Brady might be best known for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, he has had a remarkable career. He is a multiple Emmy award-winning and Grammy-nominated actor-comedian-singer who has made his mark on both the screen and stage. He has hosted The Wayne Brady Show and Let’s Make A Deal. His musical resume including lending his voice for video games and television animations, theme songs and an album of children’s music. In addition to being a force in front of camera, Brady has also being active as an executive producer and writer. He has also triumphed on-stage on Broadway with roles in Chicago, Rent, Hamilton and Kinky Boots.

Wayne Brady Live in Concert is proudly brought to you by Blu Blood Entertainment in partnership with KokoSwap and Dubai Summer Surprises.

Tickets for the show are available on Platinumlist, Dubai Calendar or coca-cola-arena.com. For additional information, visit www.blublood.com. In following all Covid-conscious precautions, the venue has been carefully arranged to host patrons in seats (paired in 2 or 4 seats) and all necessary protocols and health & safety guidelines as laid out by the Dubai government will be carefully implemented and followed.

Event Details:

Event: Wayne Brady – Live in Concert

Date: 3 September 2021

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai