>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Wayne Brady live on stage in Dubai this Friday

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 30, 2021

Comedian and actor appearing for the first time in the UAE at the Coca-Cola Arena

Excitement is building up ahead of stage and television showman and improvisational genius, Wayne Brady’s first appearance at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on the 3rd of September.

Best known for his incredible ability to create comedic on-the-spot skits and spot-on impersonations, Wayne Brady Live in Concert is more than just a stand-up comedy show.

It promises to be a night of spontaneity with loads of audience interaction, sketches and impersonations and requests from the audience for their favourite songs which he will rendition in true Wayne Brady style; everything that fans have come to love about him having watched him over the years on the hit show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?

"Each night is different, you can't predict what is going to happen and that just adds to the energy of the show," says Wayne Brady.

Brady packs a punch with his incredible use of words and actions and continues to push the limits of performance.

“His incredible talents have earned him fame across the globe. He is highly entertaining, and you cannot help but be entranced with his smile, wit and charm,” says Shaaista Khan Osman, CEO Blu Blood, who will be bringing out the showman this month.

Although Brady might be best known for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, he has had a remarkable career. He is a multiple Emmy award-winning and Grammy-nominated actor-comedian-singer who has made his mark on both the screen and stage. He has hosted The Wayne Brady Show and Let’s Make A Deal. His musical resume including lending his voice for video games and television animations, theme songs and an album of children’s music. In addition to being a force in front of camera, Brady has also being active as an executive producer and writer. He has also triumphed on-stage on Broadway with roles in Chicago, Rent, Hamilton and Kinky Boots.

Wayne Brady Live in Concert is proudly brought to you by Blu Blood Entertainment in partnership with KokoSwap and Dubai Summer Surprises.

Tickets for the show are available on Platinumlist, Dubai Calendar or coca-cola-arena.com. For additional information, visit www.blublood.com. In following all Covid-conscious precautions, the venue has been carefully arranged to host patrons in seats (paired in 2 or 4 seats) and all necessary protocols and health & safety guidelines as laid out by the Dubai government will be carefully implemented and followed.

Event Details:

Event: Wayne Brady – Live in Concert

Date: 3 September 2021

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Staff Reporter



 
 
 
khaleejtimes

World (videos)

Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul

9 votes | 29 August 2021

khaleejtimes

World

Researchers discover world's northernmost island

6 votes | 28 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Morning Chat: Passengers travelling to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE resumes tourist visas...
khaleejtimes

Europe

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla

3 votes | 28 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One with Emirati pilot Salma Al...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Australian pavilion...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Meet Jack Carleson, an 18-year-old LEGO...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE tourist visa opens from ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Lake Geneva...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 