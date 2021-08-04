Watch: Zac Efron and Jessica Alba bring Hollywood glamour to Dubai

If you are looking for a James Bond-esque holiday in one of the world’s most glamorous cities, don’t worry, Dubai has you covered.

Baywatch star Zac Efron had been teasing snippets of a shoot in the city on his social media, alongside Fantastic Four's Jessica Alba, but while everyone thought it was a bonafide movie they were filming amidst a pandemic, it turns out to be vastly different. Or not.

In a video mimicking a Hollywood style movie trailer, released on his Instagram account, Efron and Alba are seen dining at a local haute spot while fighting off villains, and zooming across the city finally culminating in a skydive from the Burj Al Arab. While Efron captioned it: "She's always getting me out of trouble…" Alba posted hers with; "He's always getting me into trouble."

There is of course a sweeping desert chase scene straight out of an action thriller and scenes of Madinat Jumeirah and The Museum of the Future and of course, Burj Khalifa.

The ad was reportedly shot in Dubai in February.

The Hollywood pair are the latest in a series of high profile figures to feature in Dubai Tourism’s promotional videos. Previously Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had starred in an immersive ad that showed him visiting the Spice Souq and other tourist attractions across the city. Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana have also featured in a recent Dubai Tourism campaign.

We all know Dubai has the look and feel of a Hollywood movie and with Efron and Alba showcasing its glitz and adrenaline packed itinerary, its definitely one for the global tourist.