>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Watch: Song for 7 Emirates, United, launches for National Day

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 2, 2020

Features vocals of Shamma Hamdan, Don Abdullah, Maydan Hamza and DB Gad

The song United has today launched, paying tribute to the rich uniqueness of the seven United Arab Emirates this UAE National Day. The song’s evocative narrative is composed by Ella Spira and DB Gad and featuring vocals of Shamma Hamdan, Don Abdullah (Abdullah Andeezn), Maydan Hamza and DB Gad.

Inspired by the travels of local production company Sisters Grimm founders Pietra Mello-Pittman and Ella Spira, the song and music video showcase their artistic narrative on all that the UAE has to offer.

Through their cultural exploration, Ella and Pietra share their personal discoveries, unearthing places which they feel truly represent the region and show people the rich, captivating and nuanced history of the UAE through a celebratory video to mark the 49th National Day celebrations.

From the mangroves and forts of Abu Dhabi to the conservation areas of Sharjah, the song and music video celebrates their journey of discovery through music, dance and art. The overall video is made up of seven individual stories, one for each Emirate.

Staff Reporter



 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 