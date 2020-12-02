Watch: Song for 7 Emirates, United, launches for National Day

The song United has today launched, paying tribute to the rich uniqueness of the seven United Arab Emirates this UAE National Day. The song’s evocative narrative is composed by Ella Spira and DB Gad and featuring vocals of Shamma Hamdan, Don Abdullah (Abdullah Andeezn), Maydan Hamza and DB Gad.

Inspired by the travels of local production company Sisters Grimm founders Pietra Mello-Pittman and Ella Spira, the song and music video showcase their artistic narrative on all that the UAE has to offer.

Through their cultural exploration, Ella and Pietra share their personal discoveries, unearthing places which they feel truly represent the region and show people the rich, captivating and nuanced history of the UAE through a celebratory video to mark the 49th National Day celebrations.

From the mangroves and forts of Abu Dhabi to the conservation areas of Sharjah, the song and music video celebrates their journey of discovery through music, dance and art. The overall video is made up of seven individual stories, one for each Emirate.