Vocal superstars Il Divo to thrill UAE fans

Renowned international vocal superstars Il Divo will be kicking off their ‘For Once In My Life’ world tour on Friday, 16 July 2021 at the Coca-Cola Arena, as the opening concert for the annual Dubai Summer Surprises shopping extravaganza.

Presented by Blu Blood Entertainment, with the support of Dubai Summer Surprises, the DTCM and Dubai Calendar, this dynamic live show will celebrate the group’s official release of their 10th studio album For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown and feature performances of some of Il Divo’s biggest hits.

“We are beyond excited to be creating a brand new world tour centred around our new album. We have spent the last two years creating this album, which pays tribute to some of the greatest music in American pop-culture. And now, to finally be able to present our versions of these great songs to the world and to get back on stage in front of a live audience…well, it makes us feel very emotional. We have missed performing together and connecting with our audiences and fans,” says Il Divo’s David Miller.

Since their start in 2003, Il Divo (Spain’s Carlos Marin, Switzerland’s Urs Buhler, France’s Sebastien Izambard and America’s David Miller) have become the most commercially successful contemporary classic crossover group in international music history. With over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in over 33 countries, the quartet were the first crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Il Divo’s collection of Motown classics showcases the group’s incredible vocal talents as they pay tribute to legendary Motown artists with stand-out remakes of chart-topping songs such as Stevie Wonder’s For Once In My Life and The Temptation’s My Girl. The quartet also introduce brand new collaborations with Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson and the vocals of Marvin Gaye on the album’s first single, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. The 10-track album showcases the quartet’s incredible vocal talents as they pay tribute to these legendary artists.

“The group have cultivated such a massive appeal worldwide and we are thrilled to be hosting them in Dubai this July and celebrating the launch of their world tour,” comments Blu Blood MD, Osman Osman.

All Covid conscious precautions will be maintained at the arena.

“Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines as laid out by the Dubai Government, are carefully implemented,” said Shaaista Khan Osman, CEO Blu Blood.