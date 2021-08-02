Video: Kevin Hart plans visit to Yas Island

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Monday to surprise his fans, as the internationally-renowned actor plans to head to Yas Island in the capital.

In the clip, Hart shares that he can’t wait to experience all of the incredible activities Yas Island has to offer. The actor enthuses about the destination and is likely to enjoy zooming around Ferrari World, meeting Batman at Warner Bros. World, or taking some well-deserved rest.

Liam Findlay, General Manager of Experience Hub, Yas Island commented: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Kevin to Yas Island Abu Dhabi. We look forward to welcoming Kevin and his family in the near future, along with holiday makers longing for some Abu Dhabi sun from near and far.”