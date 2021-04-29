UAE: Salman Khan fans, book your 'Radhe' tickets now

If you’re a Salman Khan fan in the UAE and looking forward to his blockbuster Eid release Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, you can book your tickets in advance.

Ticket bookings are available through Vox Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, Novo Cinemas and Star Cinemas Middle East for Radhe, releasing on May 13 in the UAE.

The much-hyped action drama Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead and is directed by Prabhudeva.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release in theatres worldwide as well as on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV; giving audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

The movie's song Seeti maar, featuring Salman and Disha, which was released on Monday, garnered over 30 million views within 24 hours.

The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as 'Jani Master'.

Seeti maar is based on a song Devi Sri Prasad originally created for the 2017 Telugu hit "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham". The original number was filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Radhe also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. (With inputs from IANS)