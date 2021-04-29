>
HOME > City Times > In The City

UAE: Salman Khan fans, book your 'Radhe' tickets now

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on April 29, 2021
Photo/Twitter

Advance booking is open for Khan's Eid release.

If you’re a Salman Khan fan in the UAE and looking forward to his blockbuster Eid release Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, you can book your tickets in advance.

Ticket bookings are available through Vox Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, Novo Cinemas and Star Cinemas Middle East for Radhe, releasing on May 13 in the UAE.

The much-hyped action drama Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead and is directed by Prabhudeva.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release in theatres worldwide as well as on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV; giving audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

The movie's song Seeti maar, featuring Salman and Disha, which was released on Monday, garnered over 30 million views within 24 hours.

The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as 'Jani Master'.

Seeti maar is based on a song Devi Sri Prasad originally created for the 2017 Telugu hit "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham". The original number was filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Radhe also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. (With inputs from IANS)




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning chat: Imran Khan wants voting...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 