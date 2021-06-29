UAE: Radio station Vibe FM 105.4 launched

If you’re in the mood to tune into a new radio station and are a fan of ‘desi’ music why not check out Vibe FM 105.4.

Parallel Lines Media Network announced the launch of the new Hindi/Urdu radio station (previously known as Radio Spice) on May 30. The revamped station is aimed at listeners who crave music that’s been missing from the airwaves here in the UAE. Vibe FM’s playlist will comprise of 20% Pakistani music and 80% Bollywood and Punjabi. You’ll hear everything including the latest drops from newer artists like Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Bollywood hits and sub -genres like unplugged Coke studio tracks to the classic tracks by famous Pakistani bands like Vital Signs, Junoon and Strings.

Whether you’re re-living your childhood memories, or simply wanting those uplifting vibes in your car or at home, Vibe FM will have the biggest tunes. The station is also aiming to focus on local as well as international content extensively with experienced radio jockeys hosting shows, such as RJ Mariam Khan, RJ Vikram, RJ Asef, and RJ Sayyed Arshad.

Parallel Lines Media Network is also the exclusive rights holder of Sales and Marketing of Fujairah 92.6 FM (Arabic) which is broadcasting in the market since 2006. “We are ready to fulfil the requirements of our clients by providing Radio Advertising space in both the languages Arabic (Fujairah 92.6 FM) and Hindi /Urdu (Vibe FM 105.4). Music and entertainment is our identity whether you're a millennial or a 90's kid, and our network has it all for you " said Arsalan Rehman, CEO, Parallel Lines Media Network and Vibe FM 105.4.