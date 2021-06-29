>
HOME > City Times > In The City

UAE: Radio station Vibe FM 105.4 launched

Filed on June 29, 2021
Photo/Supplied

It will focus on Bollywood, Punjabi and Pakistani music.

If you’re in the mood to tune into a new radio station and are a fan of ‘desi’ music why not check out Vibe FM 105.4.

Parallel Lines Media Network announced the launch of the new Hindi/Urdu radio station (previously known as Radio Spice) on May 30. The revamped station is aimed at listeners who crave music that’s been missing from the airwaves here in the UAE. Vibe FM’s playlist will comprise of 20% Pakistani music and 80% Bollywood and Punjabi. You’ll hear everything including the latest drops from newer artists like Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Bollywood hits and sub -genres like unplugged Coke studio tracks to the classic tracks by famous Pakistani bands like Vital Signs, Junoon and Strings.

Whether you’re re-living your childhood memories, or simply wanting those uplifting vibes in your car or at home, Vibe FM will have the biggest tunes. The station is also aiming to focus on local as well as international content extensively with experienced radio jockeys hosting shows, such as RJ Mariam Khan, RJ Vikram, RJ Asef, and RJ Sayyed Arshad.

Parallel Lines Media Network is also the exclusive rights holder of Sales and Marketing of Fujairah 92.6 FM (Arabic) which is broadcasting in the market since 2006. “We are ready to fulfil the requirements of our clients by providing Radio Advertising space in both the languages Arabic (Fujairah 92.6 FM) and Hindi /Urdu (Vibe FM 105.4). Music and entertainment is our identity whether you're a millennial or a 90's kid, and our network has it all for you " said Arsalan Rehman, CEO, Parallel Lines Media Network and Vibe FM 105.4.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air India

null votes | 23 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video |

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Have you been to Dubai's fascinating Expo...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Etihad Credit Insurance: A local solution...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: UAE’s first app to connect...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: How this UAE expat ended up...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

A Dubai eatery where art meets fine dining
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Covid-19: EDE scanners to detect Covid-19...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 