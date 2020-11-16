UAE celebrates women this National Day with the Abaya Rally

On the occasion of the upcoming UAE National Day, what better way to celebrate women and their achievements than a glamorous ‘Abaya Rally’?

Under the patronage of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of Emirates Motorsports Organization, and in association with EMSO and Arabian Gazelles, women will be celebrated this National Day, December 2, with a one of its kind Abaya Rally.

“This Abaya Rally is a unique parade that embodies the spirit of unity and adventure; it is strategically planned on National Day to highlight the accomplishments and the paramount contributions of women to this great nation,” stated Pragna G. Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events and Promotions, organisers of the event.

“This women-exclusive parade is focused on celebrating women who have time and again stood strong to support UAE, and they will continue to play a crucial role in defining the upcoming years,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The parade will be opened by Arabian Gazelles, an all-women supercar club in Dubai. In typical record-breaking Dubai style, a Guinness World Record of the ‘Largest video chain of people passing a car key’ will also be attempted.

Safety and convenience are prioritised, so food and beverages will be available for participants and the event will be conducted in adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures laid out by the Dubai Government.

The glamorous event will celebrate and showcase the power of women in Abayas all over the globe.

The course of the parade is plotted from the iconic Dubai Autodrome to Al Qudra Lake with a pitstop at Dubai Police Academy.

All the participants of this National Day Abaya Rally will receive prizes, trophies, and gift vouchers. Cash prizes will be handed out for the best dressed, best car and the winner of the social media competition.

How to register:

Ladies interested to participate can register directly with Orbit Events by sending your name, email ID and Emirates ID copy to 056-9903387.

Platinumlist: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/usd/event-tickets/80644/abaya-rally?utm_source=PLE+Social&utm_medium=CPC&utm_campaign=social+-+abaya+rally

Virgin Megastore: https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/sports/9533/abaya-rally-2020?ref=list