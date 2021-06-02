UAE: Celebrate National Cheese Day

One doesn’t need an excuse to enjoy cheese, but National Cheese Day, which falls on June 4, seems like an appropriate occasion to do so, right? As we cut wedges of cheese, we can’t help but wonder what’s Dubai’s favourite cheese, after Halloumi, perhaps?

“I’d say Cheddar, Mozzarella and Parmesan as it can be easily used in various dishes and transform any meal incredibly,” says Colin Campbell, Corporate Chef, Abela & Co., a food service company in the UAE.

Campbell further shares how cheese and coffee, although an unusual pairing, work together as the coffee helps cut the creaminess and richness of the cheese!

"Tea is a good option and locally might be a preferred choice as we have such an abundant selection of incredible teas from which to choose. In both instances coffee or tea work to compliment cheese as they are complex, varied, and full of boundless potential.”

And how does the city like to consume its cheese, do we like it served as a snack, indulge in a platter, enjoy it as a dessert, or incorporate it as an ingredient in a meal?

We take the question to Michel Karkour, CEO and Co-Founder, Les Gastronomes, a gourmet grocery delivery platform in the UAE, “Cheese is better consumed in moderation and at the right temperature (room temperature) to allow the development of flavours. Cheese incorporated into meals is unfortunately very limited (pasta, burgers, risotto, gratinated), but cheese definitely has a big role to play in enhancing meals, with even the most creative chefs utilising it. You can also have cheese as a main course, such as Raclette and Fondue as well.”

According to him while Cheddar remains the highest selling cheese, as it is used in so many preparations, Brie is the most popular. “Saudi Feta cheese, which is made from pasteurised buffalo and cow’s milk is quite popular in the region,” adds Colin Campbell, Corporate Chef, Abela & Co, “as Mediterranean food consists of salads and several plant-based items.

Akkawi cheese also known as breakfast cheese of the Arabs is quite popular regionally as it is used in Manakeesh, a popular Levantine breakfast item.”

Dairy delights

Offering 65 mouth-watering kinds of cheese, sourced from the finest producers in Europe, Marks & Spencer has launched over 20 new and improved cheeses as part of its much-loved range including Jarlsberg, Cambozola, Swiss Gruyère, and more. So, get set to brie inspired and stock the fridge with a range of dairy delights.

For Dh30 onwards, Marks & Spencer stores and online or via delivery apps like el Grocer, Deliveroo, NowNow, etc.

Honey Halloumi

Feast your eyes with this gorgeous sensation, a true sight to behold! Great for nibbling and made with perfectly fried Halloumi cheese, topped with walnuts, homemade zaatar and a contrastingly sweet honey drizzle.

For Dh32, Asma Restaurant, The Dubai Mall

Build Your Own Cheese Board

Select up to 5 kinds of cheese such as Brie, Truffle Brie, Raclette, Emmental, Cantal, Tomette au Piment, Bleu d’Auvergne, Camembert, or Goats Cheese (160g) along with condiments of your choice such as candied walnuts, dry figs, grapes, toasted bread, crackers, honey, and jam, and have it delivered to you directly. The platter would work as the perfect nibbles to be enjoyed at a party, movie night, friendly gathering, or even amongst co-workers.

For Dh77, Couqley French Bistro & Bar, JLT, Dubai, or via Deliveroo in Business Bay and Downtown Dubai

Pizza Burrata

This pizza is an absolute cheese bomb! Made with two types of cheese, nutty parmesan and creamy burrata all loaded with bejewelled cherry tomatoes, wild rocket and a dash of sweet balsamic vinegar.

For Dh68, TBK, The Galleria Mall, Dubai

French decadence

A burger sandwiched between a lightly toasted multigrain bun layered with a buttery Wagyu beef patty, Emmental cheese, pickled onions enveloped by a slathering of a creamy bechamel sauce.

For Dh65, Angelina, The Dubai Mall, Sharjah; Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah

Cheesecake tower special

The showstopper would be a conversation starter and icebreaker all in one go. Slice and serve perfect wedges of cheese that pair perfectly with glasses of grape, a drizzle of honey or enjoyed alongside pimento olives. The grocery gourmet delivery platform will deliver tiers of gourmet cheese like Cœur de Berry, Coulommiers, Reblochon, Tomme de Savoie, Manchego, and more.For Dh1299, Les Gastronomes