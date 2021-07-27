UAE-based artists showcase works created in 48 hours

Dubai-based emerging curators Sarah Daher and Anna Bernice launched the exhibition After The Beep, a culmination of a two-month long creative exercise with 38 UAE-based artists, on July 25 at Satellite in Alserkal Avenue. The exhibition features over 40 pieces of new artworks from a variety of mediums.

The aim of the creative exercise was to experiment with artistic production that immediately follows a creative response and impulse under time pressure, to challenge the notion of a perfectly produced artwork. The organisers were intrigued to discover what creating looks like without the pressure of perfection, and to explore how creative inspiration transcends different artworks and artists. Ultimately, the exercise was a platform and outlet for artists to create new work.

The open call for artist participation was released in May 2021 via Instagram under the title Telephone, asking UAE-based artists to participate in a reactive creative exercise where they are to respond with new work to the work of another artist in the spirit of the common childhood game ‘Broken Telephone’. The open call welcomed artists of all backgrounds, medium and length of experience.

The creative exercise occurred with two chains of reactivity, with two artists initially responding to one artwork and setting off two independent response chains. All artists only saw the one work that was produced directly before them in the chain and were given 48 hours from seeing the work to submit their new artworks. The chains continued until all the participating artists produced one work.

An artist-led initiative, this creative exercise was supported by Emirati artist and producer Rami Farook. The roster of artists include emerging artists who have participated or are participating in The Salama bint Hamdan Emerging Artists Fellowship (SEAF), Art Jameel Youth Assembly, Cultural Foundation Art Residency, along with other artists who will be showcasing work to the public for the first time.

The show will run until July 31 at Satellite in Alserkal Avenue.