Tune into the UAE's newest radio station, Talk 100.3

New radio station Talk 100.3 is set to take the airwaves by storm by offering the South Asian community a fresh new formula, mixing sport, news and conversation.

Talk 100.3 was launched by Fun Asia Network (its fourth station) in collaboration with Channel 2 Group Corporation less than a year after the launch of Beat 97.8, Big 106.2 and Luv 107.1.

The new station features two live daily shows every week from Sunday to Thursday including breakfast and drive time slots – rounded-off by specialized hourly segments from 11am – 4pm including the business midday wrap at 1pm and sporting highlights with business reports from around the world and subcontinent throughout the day.

Talk 100.3 features a mix of high-profile and well-known, established radio presenters including Sobia Khan, Vivek Sanil and Anjan Ganesh.

The station kicks off the cricket season with the ICC World Test Cricket Championship 2021 commencing on June 18, with international commentator Boria Majumdar taking the commentary box live from the Talk 100.3 studios.