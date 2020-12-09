Top 4 new UAE movies opening December 10

Life In A Year. Is this movie unbelievably cheesy? Yes. Is a heartwarming tearjerker exactly what we need right now? Probably. Honour student and track star Jaden Smith finds his Manic Pixie Dream Girl (Cara Delevingne) working at a restaurant. After a series of quirky dates taking the future career-focused Smith out of his comfort zone, the two fall for each other over their shared love of music. When Delevingne discovers she has a year left to live, Smith decides they will experience an entire life’s worth of milestones in 12 months including graduating college, buying a first house and taking a first holiday. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 79%

Rogue. Megan Fox plays a mercenary in this one and it’s nice to see her back on the big screen. In Rogue she is charged with leading a group of soldiers into the African bush to rescue kidnapped hostages. The group succeed in their task, rushing the captives onboard a helicopter to fly to safety. Wouldn’t you know it at the last minute a pesky terrorist fires a rocket at the aircraft causing it to crash in the Savannah. The band of misfits must survive the night and outrun bloodthirsty lions intent on making them their main course. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 67%

IPMAN 5. If you’re into kung fu films, you’re going to love this. Bruce Lee’s legendary mentor IPMAN ‘fights the injustice prevailing in the police force by going against the law to protect the law.’ And if that synopsis doesn’t entice you, we don’t know what will. There are so far no ratings.

Indoo Ki Jawani. Dating is a tough game especially if you go down the app route. You just never know who is going to turn up on your doorstep. Indira or Indoo (Kiara Advani) swipes left on a considerable number of frogs before the perfect man appears. Samar (Aditya Seal) is dashing and polite and seemingly from Hyderabad. When his green passport accidently falls out of his pocket, however, Indoo must discover who this latest suitor really is. There are so far no ratings.