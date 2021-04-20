This Dubai Iftar is Dh66,000. Find out why

Some of us may baulk at Dh400 (or even Dh100) per head Iftars but there are those for whom a more extravagant budget and subsequent experience is the norm if not a requisite. For this (jet) set, we can only put forward the following offer: how does a Dh66,000 evening meal in the sky sound? Good? Then let us doff our caps and delve into the details.

For the aforementioned price, Dubai-based aviation company Jetex will pick you and five friends up in chauffer-driven Rolls Royces, deliver you to your own private plane, where you’ll sit back and be fed and take in the sunset and all seven emirates from above during a 90-minute flight. Upon returning to the tarmac, the night isn’t over. You also have the opportunity to chill in the company’s VIP lounge. Granted, that’s one Ramadan treat you will never forget, but if you’re still not able to take the slippers and blankets home there’s no justice!