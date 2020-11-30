>
Taylor Swift's 'folklore: the long pond sessions' gets Middle East release

CT Report
Filed on November 30, 2020

It will be available on the OSN streaming app from next month onwards.

Entertainment hub OSN will be the Middle East’s exclusive home of a new cinematic concert experience released by Taylor Swift. The multi-Grammy winning artist transforms her five-time Grammy nominated Album of the Year into folklore: the long pond studio sessions, available from December 4 on the OSN streaming app.

Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres. They recorded folklore thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together – until now.

Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, folklore and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.




 
 
 
