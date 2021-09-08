Singer Jubin Nautiyal to perform in Dubai

Pop-Indian/classical crooner Jubin Nautiyal is all set to mesmerise Dubai with his unique brand of vocals soon.

The multi-award winning singer will be performing for the first time in the city on October 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

From performing on X-Factor India to his massive global fan-base with hits such as Bawara Mann, Kaabil Hoon and Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, to his most recent hit, Lut Gaye, which has received over 930 million views on YouTube alone, Jubin is a familiar name to lovers of Hindi music. He certainly has his millions of followers swooning to his enchanting voice.

Jubin recently crossed over to Hollywood with the release of his latest single Breaking the Rules, making him a multi-talented international sensation.

“These have been testing times. We were constantly looking for ways to keep our fans entertained, to help them deal with the stress and anxiety of the pandemic. But even though I enjoyed spending time at home over lockdown and creating music, I love to entertain and getting back on-stage, seeing people from all walks of life enjoying my music, really gives me a lot of joy!” comments Jubin Nautiyal.

“Jubin is a phenomenal artist and has a mesmerising voice. His amazing success is certainly going to transcend at his live concert, and it is guaranteed to be an electrifying performance matched with a Blu Blood Experience,” adds Blu Blood MD, Osman Osman.

The Jubin Nautiyal Live Concert is brought to you by Blu Blood, in partnership with KokoSwap

Tickets for the show ranging from Dh1,150 (VVIP) to Dh100 (Bronze) is available through Dubai Calendar, coca-cola-arena.com and PlatinumList from today.