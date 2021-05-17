Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2021 to host unique children's workshops

The 12th edition of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) from May 19 – 29, will host a series of fun and educational workshops and activities to provide opportunities for children of all ages to develop new creative and critical thinking skills in line with the festival’s vision to expand the knowledge of the young generations.

The interactive workshops will be led by qualified experts from across a spectrum of art and science disciplines, and will commence from 4pm daily. Participant numbers are limited to a maximum of 15 per workshop.

Discover fascinating robotics and AI

During ‘The Robots’ session, children will build and programme robots using pieces of Lego; under ‘Automated Driving’, kids will use a robot kit to create a driving base and programme it to perform tasks; while the ‘Artificial Intelligence’ workshop is designed to create greater awareness of emerging technologies of the future.

Get creative with science

Learn how to mix chemical elements to change their atomic structure and observe the changes that occur in their appearance and properties in ‘Crazy Lab’, or blend science and aesthetics in the ‘Ocean Layers’ workshop to create a jar containing layers of the ocean decorated with shells. Budding scientists will enjoy the experience of creating a car that runs on air in the ‘Balloon Cars’ session while in ‘Mars Explorers’, they will engage in building mini-Martian vehicles using LEGO and race them on a Mars-like surface.

Explore the magic of the visual medium

‘We Make the Movies’ is designed to enhance movie-making skills using ‘stop motion’ technology; in ‘Amazing Photography’, children will learn how to use photography tricks to give pictures depth and dimension; and ‘Slow-motion feelings’ aims to unveil techniques of capturing emotions and feelings through photography and video filming.

Master the delights of arts and crafts

The variety of creative and artistic activities include ‘The Art of Stars’ where the young ones will design a double-sided card featuring a magical night sky of stars; ‘The Art of Handwritten Letters’ where children are encouraged to create future memories using traditional tools of the past; and the ‘Pop-up book’ workshop.

Setting the foundation of futuristic skills

From building a tech tool from scratch in ‘Machinery Design’ and learning how to build machines by combining the concepts of mechanical and electrical engineering in the interdisciplinary ‘Mechatronics’ workshop to creating homes with miniature, real-life building materials in the ‘Little Engineers’ workshop, children will have the opportunity to unleash their creativity through diverse tech and design workshops.

Participation by government entities

The Child Safety Department (CSD) of the Supreme Council of Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah will educate children on the basics of safety and teach them how to administer first aid in ‘My safety at home’. ‘Cyberbullying’ will enable attendees to explore ways to safely use the Internet, while the ‘Children’s Rights’ workshop will touch upon the basics of the Wadeema Law and the International Convention on the Rights of the Child.