Second annual Pakistan International Screen Awards to be held in Dubai

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on August 25, 2021
Faisal Khan gives the Best Actor (Critics) Award to Adnan Siddiqui for his role in the popular TV drama Mere Paas Tum Ho at the first PISA held in February 2020.

This year's show is scheduled to take place at the stunning Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on November 5, 2021.

This year's show is scheduled to take place at the stunning Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on November 5, 2021.

Says Mr. Faisal Khan, CEO Mesmerize Events and Founder of the Pakistan International  Screen Awards about the upcoming 2nd PISA: “I’m delighted to confirm that the second edition of PISA will be held in Dubai on  November 5, 2021. We intend to make PISA an annual event, honouring our commitment to celebrating Pakistan’s top talent on an international platform. This past one year has been extremely challenging for the artist community and entertainment industries across the world, including Pakistan, who  have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. We will be hosting a grand show, dedicated to those who worked tirelessly through this time, and we hope to set a tradition that will only elevate Pakistan further.”

Khan, who is  passionate about celebrating  Pakistani talent stressed that the 2nd PISA event would be stringently adhering to and implementing all Covid SOPs and safeguards so that attendees can feel safe and enjoy the event stress-free.

The 1st PISA organized by Mesmerize Events took place in February 2021 at the grand Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. One of the strengths of PISA is its autonomous and transparent  approach, with the 1st PISA  having nominated artists from across the spectrum of Pakistani TV channels. The well-attended 1st PISA brought together myriad stars from Pakistan's film, television, music and fashion industries including pioneering legends, veterans  and upcoming stars.

Stars who attended included Jawed Sheikh,  who had publicly praised the event; Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed who appeared onstage together and had created a palpable buzz, while other attending celebrities included Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui, Ushna Shah, Umair Jaswal, Aima Baig, Sana Javed, and several Vloggers.

The evening, which was buoyed by spectacular on-ground dynamics including stunning  light and sound and a grand stage had begun with the National Anthem, performed by popular starlet Sara Khan.One of the memorable highlights was superstar Ali Zafar's grand return to the  stage where he sang a brief impromptu medley of his favourite songs.

Umair Jaswal also  put up a powerful performance with other scintillating showcases by Hareem Farooq, Momina Mustehsan, Sara Loren, Eshal Fayyaz; husband and wife duo Sarwat Gilani & Fahad Mirza, Attaullah Khan and Fakhr-e-Alam.

Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhary was later invited on stage to give a  speech on how Pakistani artists themselves should unite in order to  strengthen the  industry.

Some of the highlights of the 28 awards bestowed  at the 1st PISA included legends Mustafa Qureshi, Reema Khan and Sangeeta being honoured for their inestimable contributions to Pakistani cinema The Lifetime Achievement Award (Male) was bestowed to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi while the female recipient was Abida Parveen.

Some of the key awards were bestowed to recipients in the following categories including Best TV Actor, Best TV Actress, Best Actor Critic’s Choice, Best Actress Critics Choice, Best Film Actor in a Leading Role, Best Film Actress in a Leading Role, Best Film Director, Best Music/Soundtrack, Best Song of the Year, Best Designer; Best Model, Best  YouTuber and Best Influencer.




 
 
 
