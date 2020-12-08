Screen 20 free films and shows online for Chinese Film and TV Week in Dubai

Kicking off today, Chinese Film and TV Week is back in Dubai as part of Hala China which means you’re in for free online screenings of more than 20 shows and films until December 14. Organised in partnership with Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, China Film Administration, China National Radio and Television Administration, the UAE Embassy in China and Dubai Film and Television Commission, the movies and programmes will be streamed through a dedicated page on the WE TV website. The impressive line-up comprises The Best of Us, The New Kind of Comedy, Love You Forever, Operation Red Sea, The Most Beautiful Retrograde, The Story of Minglan, and Ashes of Love to name a few. Check out https://wetv.vip