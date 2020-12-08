>
Salman Khan's sister Arpita smashes plates in Dubai restaurant

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on December 8, 2020
Arpita with husband Aayush.

Arpita was spotted with friends in the popular restaurant.

Greek restaurants around the world have a custom of smashing plates which reportedly wards off evil. Bollywood star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was caught on camera in what was reportedly a Dubai restaurant indulging in this practice.

Arpita is seen happily throwing plates while sitting at a table; she is later seen dancing with other women.

Arpita was accompanied by her son Ahil who also joined in the ‘smashing plates’ custom.

Many celebrities have jetted into Dubai since the lockdown ended in India, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Gurmeet Choudhury and more.




 
 
 
