Sajal Aly wins International Icon award at DIAFA in Dubai

The spirit of Dubai came alive last night when the who’s who from the world of global entertainment attended the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards ceremony at The Pointe, Dubai. The arena was buzzing with star power in the presence of renowned entertainers like Latifa, Yara, Sajal Aly, Egyptian rockstar Mohamed Ramadan and the 365 Days star Michele Morrone to name a few.

Sajal Aly, one of the finest actresses from Pakistan who has been riding high on the success of her latest serials Yeh Dil Mera and Alif was given the International Icon Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry. Sajal will be familiar to Indian cinema fans as she played the late Sridevi’s daughter in the film Mom. Sharing the table with Sajal was the hottest property of the OTT platform, actor and singer Michele Morrone who was also awarded at DIAFA.

City Times caught up with Sajal Aly at DIAFA’s red carpet where she talked about upcoming projects and how she has been enjoying her time in Dubai.

2020 has been a slack year for most of the world but for you, it has been the most happening one. Your serials had the highest viewing, your web debut is around the corner and you also got married this year. Do you think you are luckier than most of us?

I think I am truly blessed and lucky. I don’t want to even think for a moment that I deserve this more than anyone else. I have done my work with full honesty and it has been a rewarding year. My fans and family have been my pillar of strength and I would like to dedicate this success to them. I have always been selective about the work that I like to do; but getting an opportunity like that most of the time is also a blessing. I am truly humbled and blessed.

You and Ahad Raza Mir are the real power couple of Pakistan. Unlike many other couples, however, you don’t put a lot of your pictures on social media. Is there a special reason?

Me and Ahad, we both feel that our private life is not for public consumption. Additionally, this year when we got married, the situation around the world wasn’t too favourable. Because of the virus, people have suffered losses of life and health. Amidst all this, I don’t think it would be wise to flash all those pictures of excursions and celebrations. My prayers are for all those who are suffering in these times.

Your web series with Ahad, Dhoop ki Deewar is going to come out soon on Zee5. What is your opinion of the OTT platform and especially the recent ban on Zee5 subscription in Pakistan?

Having more and more medium of entertainment is always a good idea. It opens avenues for the talent out there. It exposes you to new audiences. However, I am not too aware of what is happening on the Zee5 ban and its current status. But, I surely know that this is going to be resolved soon. Every now and then these issues crop up and then they are addressed. I feel this is a temporary situation.

Are we going to see you on the big screen especially when the Pakistani film industry is actively churning out films and there is a solid line-up in 2021?

I haven’t signed on the dotted line but there are a few things in the pipeline. Inshallah, I will share the news with all of you soon.