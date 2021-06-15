>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Rob Beckett Dubai show rescheduled to October

Filed on June 15, 2021

Postponed March World Trade Centre show back on

GME Events have announced the new date for British comedian Rob Beckett to perform in the UAE for the first time will be Thursday October 28.

In Association With Dubai Calendar, this new date replaces the previously announced March 26 show, which was postponed due to the UK Covid restrictions.

Tickets for the Dubai World Trade Centre show are available priced from Dh195 from the Dubai Calendar App, 800Tickets, Book My Show, Platinum List and all UAE Virgin Megastores. (david@khaleejtimes.com)




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: A look inside Abu Dhabi's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Have you tried this famous Dh5 Dubai...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Abu Dhabi-based Filipino kid rocks...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

The food trail in UAE: Making of a royal...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: The UAE is elected to the UN Security ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Foreign pilgrims to miss...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

How a UAE tech company is making fuel...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Indian boy finds himself on UAE textbook...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Israel's new PM Bennett...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 