Rob Beckett Dubai show rescheduled to October

GME Events have announced the new date for British comedian Rob Beckett to perform in the UAE for the first time will be Thursday October 28.

In Association With Dubai Calendar, this new date replaces the previously announced March 26 show, which was postponed due to the UK Covid restrictions.

Tickets for the Dubai World Trade Centre show are available priced from Dh195 from the Dubai Calendar App, 800Tickets, Book My Show, Platinum List and all UAE Virgin Megastores. (david@khaleejtimes.com)