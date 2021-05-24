>
Reunion special: Try our fiendish Friends quiz

David Light
Have you always been there for them? As we build up to the Reunion show this week, check out just how close to the Friends you are with our trivia challenge that makes Bamboozled look like Cups

Questions

1) From which French grandmother did Phoebe Buffay’s grandma purportedly receive the recipe for the world’s best cookies?

2) Who came fourth in a Vanilla Ice look-alike contest and cried?

3) Name four of Joey Tribbiani’s seven sisters?

4) Complete the lyrics: “Are you in there little foetus, in nine months will you come...”

5) Appearing on stage in Dubai in 2010 and in Friends in 1995 and 2003, which comedian played (failed) restaurateur Steve?

6) What was Janice Litman-Goralnik’s maiden name?

7) According to Monica Geller’s diner co-worker Julio what does the subject of his poem, The Empty Vase, represent?

8) On his resume, Rachel Green’s assistant Tag Jones spent “two whole summers” working at which casual eatery chain?

9) In 1994, to which country does Phoebe’s scientist love interest David emigrate to complete his research? A) Russia B) Poland C) Belarus

10) Joey and Chandler, and Monica and Rachel’s apartment numbers were for the majority of the show 19 and 20 respectively, however what were they in the pilot episode?

Answers

1) Nestley Toulouse (Nestle Tollhouse). 2) Ross Geller. 3) Four from: Dina, Gina, Tina, Mary Angela, Mary Therese, Veronica or Cookie. 4) “Greet us?” 5) Jon Lovitz. 6) Hosenstein. 7) All American women. 8) T.G.I Friday’s . 9) C) Belarus. Minsk is the capital of Belarus, which officially declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, thus is not in Russia as is stated in the show. 10) 4 and 5

Scorecard: How you doin’?

10: Malcolm lends you his night vision goggles

7-9: Sit next to Monica at the front of the class

4-6: “I got a 1450 on my SATs”... “Err, 1250”

1-3: A cow’s opinion

0: Bobby and Rooster are on the phone. You’re in!

author

David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




 
 
 
