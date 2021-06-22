>
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Filed on June 22, 2021
The entertainment venue has officially announced the return of live events to its stage in City Walk, Dubai.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will take to the Coca-Cola Arena stage on July 21 and 23 in partnership with Dubai Summer Surprises.

Promoted & produced by PME Entertainment, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be returning to Coca-Cola Arena with two unmissable shows for concertgoers throughout the region. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for soulful and spiritual “Just Qawali” event on July 21 followed by “Just Bollywood” on July 23 featuring some of the icon’s best-selling Bollywood hits.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan commented on his upcoming performances, “Dubai is my second home and each time I perform here is like performing at home. My last commercial concert in December 2019 was in Dubai where I enjoyed performing at the Coca-Cola Arena and I’m equally excited to return back to the same venue. I request everyone to follow safety measures and government guidelines. Till then stay safe, blessed & healthy”.

Tickets for Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan show-stopping event are available to purchase from www.coca-cola-arena.com.




 
 
 
Business

Banks to ensure continued flow of funds to creditworthy clients

1 votes | 22 June 2021

