Pia Wurtzbach headed to Dubai for National Day weekend

Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach will be in Dubai for the UAE National Day long weekend. The popular pageant queen will do her duty for Smile Train charity, promote Dubai as a tourism destination and accept a humanitarian award while she is in the city.

On her first day, December 3, Wurtzbach will be at Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steaks at Deira City Center at 7pm. Fans can go and check the store but no public meet-and-greet is allowed due to safety reasons.

On December 4 and 5, Wurtzbach will be doing a series of fashion and travel editorials for UAE’s homegrown luxury travel, fashion and lifestyle magazine XPEDITION Magazine in cooperation with local tourism boards, hospitality and fashion brands in the UAE.

“The aim of the shoot is to attract more tourists to the UAE. I know it’s still a long discussion about the safety of travelling in the midst of a pandemic, but we need to find courage and confidence to fight back. Our responsibility now is to adapt with the new situation and lessen the spread of the virus by being responsible with ourselves and the people we interact with. Tourism should not stop,” said Josh Yugen, the Editor-in-Chief of XPEDITION magazine and CEO of Yugen Group.

On December 6, she will take part in XPEDITION Magazine's annual awards program at a private desert resort Sonara Camp and will also help raise awareness for Smile Train, a charity that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. Wurtzbach will also be honoured at the event as Woman of the Year.

Wurtzbach rose to fame when she was mistakenly named the runner-up of the Miss Universe 2015 pageant after host Steve Harvey accidentally read aloud the wrong name. Since then, she's gone into acting, appearing in films and television shows including her own travel show called Pia's Postcards, which screens on ABS-CBN’s Channel 2 in The Philippines. She was in Dubai last March 2018 to shoot an episode for the show. Pia's Dubai visit is organised by celebrity management agency Yugen PR in partnership with XPEDITION Magazine.