New UAE movies opening December 3

Monster Hunter. Video game to movie crossovers usually have us scrolling past the “click to buy ticket” button faster than when coming across a Randy Quaid social media post, though if anyone can make a success of the genre it’s Mila Jovovich. Already translating the Resident Evil franchise into box office gold, Monster Hunters is her latest attempt to recreate a similar achievement. A group of elite soldiers led by Jovovich stumble through a portal into another world where monsters rule with murderous ferocity. The platoon must seek out a mysterious hunter to have any chance at returning home. There are so far no ratings.

Survive the Night. If you were thinking of robbing a house, would you target Bruce Willis’? That is exactly the mistake Survive the Night’s burglars make. When their invasion goes awry the bandits hold Willis and his family hostage. Taking time to formulate their plan, Willis begins mounting resistance, yet his actions may endanger the wife and kids forcing them to ‘survive the...’ you know the rest. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 15%

1BR. There isn’t too much to explain about this horror flick. All we can recommend is: go watch it because it looks fantastic. Sarah (Nicole Brydon Bloom) moves into a new, seemingly perfect apartment complex in LA. How do the residents maintain such high standards? There are severe punishments for breaking the rules, as Sarah finds out to her detriment. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 96%

Ghosts of War. It’s nearing the end of World War II and five American soldiers are tasked with holding a captured French chateau. While fighting Nazis may be one thing, the foe which comes calling in the night has a far more supernatural feel. Will 1940s bullets and grenades help against apparitions? Rotten Tomatoes gives it 38%