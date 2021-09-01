>
Mohammed Assaf meets his Madame Tussauds figure at Ain Dubai

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 1, 2021

(Meredith Damouni)

Palestinian pop star realising one of his dreams

Mohammed Assaf was introduced to his Madame Tussauds Dubai wax figure on Wednesday during a truly memorable ‘side by side’ unveiling held in partnership with Ain Dubai. Alongside the introduction, the singing sensation also had the honour of being the first celebrity to step foot inside one of the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel’s 48 cabins.

Assaf has captured hearts and enthralled fans ever since the Palestinian singer famously won the second series of Arab Idol in 2013 - an event watched by millions around the world. His incredible rags-to-riches story was later turned into the 2015 biopic The Idol, directed by the renowned filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad.

Reflecting on his career and the role that his heritage has played Mohammed has said: “I do feel that I have a responsibility towards my people to carry their voices, their dreams, their hopes to the world so they can be heard”.

The artist commented on his Tussauds entry: “Today marks a very special occasion as I got to uncover my wax figure. I am very happy to be featured among some of the biggest names in the world at Madame Tussauds when it opens later this year in the beautiful city of Dubai. I am very impressed with the resemblance the figure holds to me and I cannot wait for everyone to visit the attraction and see it.”

Madame Tussauds Dubai will open later this year.

