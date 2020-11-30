Michele Morrone turns heads at DIAFA in Dubai

The spirit of Dubai came alive last night when the who’s who from the world of global entertainment attended the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards ceremony at The Pointe, Dubai. The arena was buzzing with star power in presence of renowned entertainers like Latifa, Yara, Sajal Aly, Egyptian Rockstar Mohamed Ramadan and the 365 Days star Michele Morrone to name a few.

Sajal Aly, one of the finest actress from Pakistan who has been riding high on the success of her latest serials Yeh Dil Mera and Alif was awarded the International Icon Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry. Sajal was also seen playing the late Sridevi’s daughter in the film Mom. Sharing the table with Sajal was the hottest property of the OTT platform, actor and singer Michele Morrone who was also awarded last night at DIAFA.

City Times caught up with Michele at DIAFA’s red carpet where he talked about upcoming projects and how he has been enjoying his time in Dubai.

How does it feel to be one of the most talked about celebrities from the OTT platform with such a huge fan following?

Actually, it feels surreal. I am truly thankful to all the fans for their love and loyalty. I have come across so many fans here when I stepped out in Dubai that it feels I share a great bond with them.

We have heard that you are working on your next music album? Is the news correct?

Yes there is a lot in the pipeline but at the moment I am focusing on my second music album. I am hoping that one of the songs from that album will become part of the second 365 Days that I am currently shooting for. Song making is not just about lyrics and emotions but its also about rhythm. I am trying my best to succeed in all these areas and bring out something unforgettable.

Besides music, what are the other projects in the line?

The first one is the second 365 Days film, and the other one is a series I can’t yet disclose. Right now, I’m focusing on the music as I said, but very soon I will be travelling to Spain and staying there as I will be filming in Spanish and I need to get full command on that language as part of my preparations.

Was it easy to shoot all those steamy scenes during the time of 365 Days?

As an actor your job is to slip into the character. The person you see there is not me. It’s a character and this is how I perform. I completely disregard myself and transform into the character. As an actor, the first thing one must work on is to shed yourself and your own personality to live the character you are playing.

What is happening on the modelling and fashion front?

Oh that plate is full as well. I just completed my shooting for a leading fashion brand that we did in Dubai. It’s a worldwide campaign which is going to be advertised around the world, including Hollywood, New York, Dubai, the whole of Europe. The idea of launching a perfume is very much there in my mind.