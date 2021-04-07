Michael McIntyre in Abu Dhabi this July

GME Events, in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading entertainment hub, is set to bring the internationally renowned British Comedian Michael McIntyre to Abu Dhabi for the first time. The show will take place on Friday July 16 at the newly opened Etihad Arena on Yas Island, marking the beginning of events resuming on the island.

Michael is one of the most recognizable comedians in the world, and his most recent ‘Big World Tour’ saw 250 sold-out shows consisting of almost one million tickets sales across 20 countries. He is an English Comedian, Writer & TV Presenter and most recently released his headline Netflix special which was one of Netflix’s most-watched Comedy shows in 2020.

“I can’t wait to perform my Greatest Hits show at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island in July. This will be my first time in Abu Dhabi & I am excited to be the first performer announced to play this venue!” Michael says.

Yas Island one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, offers visitors a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events...all within the 25 sq km Island.

Precautionary measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors to the Yas Island. More information on precautionary measures taken at Yas Island are available on yasisland.ae/yaswellness.

Tickets are immediately available from www.etihadarena.ae and priced from Dh195.

Ticket packages including Concert Ticket & Hotel stay for those travelling to Yas Island will be available soon.