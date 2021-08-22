Matrix Fight Night 6 is coming to Dubai

Matrix Fight Night, founded by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff, supported by parents Ayesha and Jackie Shroff, once again sets its sights on the UAE. This sporting dynasty will bring the sixth MFN to Dubai, with official partner Palazzo Versace Dubai hosting the event on Friday 24th September 2021.

MFN 6 is set to be a stacked fight card, with solid fights in the cage.

Monther Darwish, Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai & Founder of Palazzo Hospitality, says “We are thrilled to be the official partner and host venue of the sixth Matrix Fight Night. Dubai is a city that is constantly growing, innovating, and surprising in the sporting arena and MFN6 is set to be an unforgettable night of action and adrenaline.”

MFN 5 was held in Dubai in December 2020.

“Mixed Martial Arts is from where I derived my strength and focus to reach where I am today. I am both happy & proud that in such a short span of time, we will be back with our 6th event in Dubai, which has seen some of the best MMA competitions in the cage. With MFN 5 we set a new benchmark for ourselves and with MFN 6 we are ready to beat that,” says an elated Tiger, while talking about his passion project.

Krishna further adds, “Watching Tiger grow up, taking about MMA, it got me naturally affiliated with the sport without realizing it. Together, we hope that our MFN dream will motivate many out there to strengthen both their bodies and minds, be it a man or a woman. Our plans may seem small but we think for the long road and sooner or later we will achieve what we have set out to do with MFN since its inception”.

“Dubai I’ve said again and again is my favourite city in the world. I am super excited that we are back in Dubai,” says Ayesha Shroff, the backbone of MFN.

Alan Fenandes, Director Operations at MFN informs of an exciting women’s bout featuring Puja Tomar vs Jojo Rajakumari. He adds, “In an another first we will be introducing our first International Fighter to the MFN Cage - in a classic showdown between undefeated star Anshul Jubli who will be taking on the Afghan sensation Farhad Hazratzada.”

MFN 6

Date: Friday September 24

Time: 6pm onwards

Location: Palazzo Versace Dubai (Como Garden)

Price: Platinum - Dh500 per person; Gold - Dh350 per person; Silver - Dh250 per person

Booking: Directly via Palazzo Versace Dubai by calling 04 556 8805 or mailing mfn@palazzoversace.ae

Live Streaming: Available on MFN’s social channels - Instagram - @mfn_mma, Facebook – Matrix Fight Night