Mamma Mia! returns to Dubai in September

After 2013 DWTC visit, ABBA musical is coming to Dubai Opera

The sensational feel-good stage musical MAMMA MIA! will come to Dubai Opera this September from 13- 22 as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 22 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

To date, it has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Visit dubaiopera.com for further information.

