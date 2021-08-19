>
Lara Tabet on Arab Fashion Preneur - a marketing platform that helps fashion entrepreneurs

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on August 19, 2021
Photo/Supplied

The UAE-based entrepreneur opened up on how her platform is result-oriented.

Brand ambassador, Middle East luxury business developer, official spokeswoman for the Arab Fashion Council, TV presenter and philanthropist Lara Tabet, founder of Arab Fashion Preneur, recently spoke about her platform and what she aims to accomplish through it.

“Arab Fashion Preneur is a results-driven platform for beginners and established fashion entrepreneurs. The platform highlights the character, development and behaviour of the elements communicated to us and brings a relevance and presence to their businesses and brands. The platform helps businesses and brands through influential networks, celebrities, creative PR, digital content, media experts and campaigns.”

Lara says the main objective of her platform is business development whether you are in the very initial stage or more advanced stage of your business.

“We love the fact that the platform comprises of entrepreneurs from a wide variety of backgrounds, marketing disciplines and work and life experiences. Together, we combine years of sector knowledge and experience partnered with a range of integrated skillsets across media marketing and communications spheres, as well as fresh, new perspectives and a dynamic, versatile approach.”

The platform covers consumer sports, fashion, lifestyle, health, and beauty and B2B and is made up of individuals who have a real passion for the sectors they are active in and the client brands that they work with.

Lara added with regards to the benefits for fashion entrepreneurs, “Together with social media, creative campaigns, PR mileage, content, and influencer networks, the brands adopt a fully-integrated approach to marketing that works for fashion entrepreneurs – delivering tangible commercial benefits.

She signs off with, “The business has grown rapidly over the past ten years and I am really proud of what I have achieved. I am never complacent and always looking for new ways to embrace the rapidly evolving media landscape and provide guidance that is always ahead of the curve.”




 
 
 
