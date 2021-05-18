>
K-Pop’s BTS lighting up The Pointe Dubai

May 18, 2021

Record-breaking fountain dancing to world’s most popular band this weekend

Head to The Palm Jumeirah and at The Pointe, K-Pop fans can enjoy an unforgettable BTS-themed weekend featuring fountain shows, dance performances, art displays and dining offers.

The South Korean boy band’s On will be set to the fountain show every hour from 7pm to midnight. On May 21, watch a live painting session by Kids of Arabia at 6 pm as the duo create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece inspired by BTS and K-Pop music.




 
 
 
