Jack Whitehall coming to Dubai in January

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 30, 2020
British stand-up headlining World Trade Centre as part of Shopping Festival

Returning to the UAE as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the insanely famous Jack Whitehall will be taking to the Dubai World Trade Centre on January 14. Produced by GME Events, Jack will bring his ‘Stood Up’ tour show to the UAE for the very first time. The show will follow strict COVID-19 social distancing guidelines with multiple measures being put in place to ensure the safety of everyone attending.

‘DUBAI!’, Jack says: “I can’t wait to get back onto the stage performing and visiting Dubai as part of the Shopping Festival. I look forward to seeing you all at the Trade Centre very soon!”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are delighted to welcome Jack and his new live show to the Dubai World Trade Centre for this latest edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival. An extremely talented comedian with fans all over the world, Jack is a great addition to the eclectic line-up of events, promotions, shows and much more that will keep residents and visitors entertained throughout the seven-week festival.”

Further event information including ticket prices, on-sale date & event safety information will be released next week via the GME Events Facebook & Instagram channels – @gmeuae on both platforms – as well as the Dubai Calendar App.

