It’s his line now: 5 mins with Wayne Brady, performing in Dubai on Friday

Best known for his ability to create comedic on-the-spot skits and dead-on impersonations, Wayne Brady Live in Concert is more than just a stand-up show. It promises to be a night of spontaneity with loads of interaction, sketches and requests from the audience for favourite songs: everything fans have come to love about Brady having watched him over the years on the hit show, Whose Line Is It Anyway? Catch him at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai on Friday. Tickets for the show are available on Platinumlist, Dubai Calendar as well as coca-cola-arena.com.

How does it feel to be performing in Dubai?

It is always great to perform and I am honoured to be performing in a world class city like Dubai. I am excited to get to know the people and bring laughter for people coming to the show. I’ve travelled four times through Dubai airport but never through Dubai. I am very, very excited.

What can people expect from your show? For Whose Line Is It Anyway fans, will there be improv segments?

Yes! The whole show is improv! I will be performing with my friend Joseph Jonathan from WLIIA and we will be making the show up on stage and the audience will help us along the way.

As a performer how did you handle the pandemic?

I used it as a time to stay safe with my family, self-reflect and work on other projects.

With such a long and lauded career do you feel you have anything left to achieve?

There are always goals you want to achieve in life, whether personal or career orientated. So, yes there are still tonnes of things I want to do.

How does it make you feel to know people on the other side of the world will be filling a theatre to see you perform?

It is always awesome to know that you can entertain people no matter where they are in the world. It is an honour to do what I do and I am always grateful for that.

Most people here will be largely familiar with your work on WLIIA and How I Met Your Mother, are you surprised with their longevity on streaming services?

I have been doing improv for decades and it is wonderful that shows like WLIIA have provided me a platform to show off my talents – I am always surprised that someone, somewhere has seen me.

What do you hope people think when they hear the name ‘Wayne Brady’?

A good human who entertained them and made them happy for a bit.

As there’s a thriving scene in Dubai, what advice would you have for someone looking to break into improv today?

Keep on performing. You can only get better by learning and doing and repeating the process.

What are you most looking forward to now we’re coming out of the pandemic?

Getting to see more people live in person and travelling to Dubai helps to kickstart this process.

Wayne Brady Live in Concert is presented by Blu Blood and KokoSwap in partnership with Dubai Summer Surprises. The show is on at 9.30pm on September 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tickets for the show are available on Dubai Calendar, coca-cola-arena.com and PlatinumList. Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines, as laid out by the Dubai government, are carefully implemented, and followed.