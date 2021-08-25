Inspirational book 'The Art of Giving Back' launched in Dubai

Do you need to be a billionaire to give back? How can kids give back to society? How can you give back when you are in need yourself?

These and numerous other questions are answered brilliantly in the book ‘The Art of Giving Back’.

The book chronicles the life journey of Mr. Bertrand Stephen St Louis, who is an energy industry professional turned Inspirational Coach, popularly known as Mr. B. He is the host of ‘Free Talk With Mr B’.

A product of a single mom, he began working at age 12 and returned to college at 45 to earn a degree in Business Management. He was not only determined to become a respectable member of society but serve as a catalyst of hope and change to the global community.

“I am humbled by the response the book has already evoked. It’s my life mission to influence people into giving back unconditionally,” says Mr. B, after the soft launch of ‘The Art of Giving Back’ at Shangrila Hotel, Dubai, on Sunday.

Several attendees left the event feeling emotional. “It was not only engrossing but emotional. Mr B’s speech touched many chords within me,” says Erum Khan, while filmmaker Roshan says the event offered him heart-touching moments. “I could feel what Mr B has gone through.”

Love Charmaine, Partner Prodigy Global Network, found the event simple and impactful. So did Rajeev Bhargava, Founder & Chairman Alphamea Trading, who says, “the book will teach people the micromanagement of how to give back”.

Meanwhile, Gina Monis, the host of the event, says her takeaway from the book is to give back in order to move ahead in life.

The event was attended by a wide spectrum of professionals including Dr. Sunil Manjrekar, Meg Juma, Pikki Nanda, Nizar Madani, Dr. Sudhir Sawarkar, Sarmishtha Mitra and others.

‘The Art of Giving Back’ team includes Nisha Sanjeev – Writing Consultant and Vikas Bhargava – Designer. It is printed and published by Galadari Printers.