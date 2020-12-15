‘I'm shocked Michelin isn't here already: chef Jason Atherton

WHEN IT COMES to overseas observers commenting on Dubai’s culinary landscape, perhaps none are more qualified to proffer an opinion than Britain’s Jason Atherton. Beginning his UAE career in 2001 as head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Verre, at just 29 Atherton became a card-carrying Dubai resident enjoying all the city has to offer. Golf on days off, meeting his eventual wife and even tying the knot in the Emirates, the celebrity chef made his home here before heading back to London to focus on creating a restaurant empire now comprising 16 locations across Europe and Asia. Cut to 2015 and Atherton made a triumphant return to our shores, opening the instant hit Marina Social at the InterCon Dubai Marina.

“I never wanted to have multiple restaurants all over Dubai. I just want to have one to which people keep returning,” the Michelin-starred cook told us during a brief recent visit to add new dishes to Marina Social’s menu. “It’s important for me that I don’t just go round the world putting all the same dishes in every restaurant. We try and cook for the customers using that particular restaurant.”

During the eatery’s early days Atherton set out to bring his specialty Mediterranean flair: seafood, pasta and the like. Soon, however, it became apparent a more niche direction would better suite the location’s demographics.

“There’s a massive British contingent, so we began cooking the food they missed from home,” he said. Overnight ‘Sunday roasts’ served on a Friday and gourmet rhubarb and custard for afters became Marina Social’s calling card leading to five years and counting of consistently full tables.

When it comes to the competition, Atherton is surprised at Dubai food scene’s speed and frequency of growth and the symbiotic relationships establishments appear to enjoy.

“I said five years ago it (the restaurant sector) was at saturation point, but more and more have opened up and done well. Every year it gets grows without doing damage to itself. You have a market, which just soaks up more restaurants.

“Dubai has it all. Every big name chef is operating here in Dubai. I’m shocked Michelin isn’t here already to be honest. I understood 10-15 years ago why they weren’t but now there’s absolutely no excuse. There are so many talented chefs and restaurateurs here.”

The ‘big names’ of which Atherton speaks arguably have a more recognisable presence resulting from their TV work, though the limelight, he also told us, has never really appealed.

“I’m very happy going out in London and only foodies will really know who I am and ask for a picture. I’m very happy being anonymous. I don’t want journalists going through my bins to find dirt on me! Why on Earth would I go on a reality show? I have no desire to do that. I do a little bit on Great British Menu purely because I feel affectionate towards the TV show.”

With the current situation hitting hospitality harder than most industries, it was too invaluable an opportunity not to ask the straight-talking restaurant owner his views on the community’s recovery. Left aghast as he had to witness his properties around the world close one after the other ‘like dominoes’ in just under a week in March, Atherton initially felt despair.

“I thought, oh my goodness, this took ten years to build. How are we going to rebuild this?”

Once he and his team had regrouped and were given the green light to begin to reopen, the pressure actually mounted.

“I was frightened nobody was going to come back. We invested 650 thousand pounds (over Dh3million) to reopen. People just assume it’s a case of switching on the lights, but after four months closed it’s much more than that. The equipment has to be decommissioned, the air conditioning has to be done, retraining of staff, it’s massive.”

The investment however, did pay off although it was one specific interaction which gave Atherton most hope for the future.

“I was cooking up at a chef’s counter and as I served a lady her second course she burst into tears. They were tears of joy. She was just so happy to be back out.”