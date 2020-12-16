“I have missed performing so much”: Anne-Marie can’t wait for Dubai stage

IT HAS BEEN a long, tough year for everyone, though if you make your living from the live entertainment industry, various shutdowns across the world have caused almost instant temporary retirement for many. Britain in particular has felt the pinch with continuous rule changes dictating brief venue openings followed by months of going dark. UK singing sensation Anne-Marie, while enjoying greater popularity than most with hits including 2018’s top-selling album Speak Your Mind, says she has not been immune to the effects.

“I have never been so excited to be on a plane,” the artist told us before she arrived in Dubai. “It feels like a dream come true. I have missed performing so much.”

Anne-Marie will be taking to the stage at Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Etisalat Market OTB at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai on Friday evening. The concert, starting from 5.30pm, will be the highlight of the second day of DSF’s opening weekend festivities.

Saying we can look forward to ‘lots of fun, laughter and jumping around and singing loud,’ this will be the 29-year-old’s second spectacular in the UAE.

“I’ve done a show with Rudimental there which was amazing,” Anne-Marie said. "The audience was perfect and the weather was hot! I partied a lot and enjoyed the water park!”

On whether she was feeling trepidation about her first outing in a number of weeks, Anne-Marie told us the lockdown has actually allowed time for reflection and new outlook on live shows.

“I’m less nervous about this show than ever before because the excitement is taking over. I definitely appreciate it (singing live) now more than ever.”

It has also led to an increased desire to share what’s going on in her life with fans.

“Being open and true to myself is the only way I can be either in my everyday life or when I’m on stage. I’m an open book. Everyone is on this life journey with me!’

And what work can we look forward to in the near future?

“I’m still writing and finishing off my album, and filming lots of exciting bits that I can’t wait for you to see.”

You’re coming for the shopping festival, what purchase can you not resist buying?

Sunglasses and sliders and anything sparkly. I’m addicted.

How are you spending Christmas?

I’ll hopefully be spending the festive period being able to see my family in line with the UK pandemic guidelines. It won’t be the same, but if I get to see my family it will be lovely regardless. I’ll be eating lots of Yorkshire puddings and vegan chocolate!

Buy your ticket online in advance to attend the concert on DubaiCalendar.com, Platinumlist.net or on the Dubai Calendar app. Prices start from Dh50.