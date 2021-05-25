How to watch 'Friends: The Reunion' in the UAE

Regional entertainment hub OSN today announced that one of the year’s most anticipated TV events, Friends: The Reunion, will be available on its platforms. OSN subscribers can enjoy watching the reunion, titled "The One Where They Get Back Together” the same time as the world release on Thursday, May 27.

The show’s six stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, and David Schwimmer will reunite for the first time in 17 years on the original Warner Bros. soundstage, Stage 24 for a one-time unscripted special.

Fans can look forward to reliving the show’s most unforgettable moments with the stars themselves. Set to make an appearance are special celebrity guests, including Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga and many more.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of Friends: The Reunion in the Middle East, adding to our vast library of content on OSN Streaming,” said Nick Forward, Chief Digital & Content Officer at OSN. “Friends is more than just an iconic show and has influenced pop culture across the world including the GCC region. Now, in the most anticipated TV event of the year, fans can relive some memorable moments whilst getting an exclusive glimpse of what went on behind-the-scenes that made us all fall in love Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey. We are very excited and look forward to welcoming and entertaining our friends from across the region.”

OSN Streaming can be accessed via websites and all mobile iOS and Android devices. The service costs $9.5/- per month and includes a 7-day Free Trial.