Grammy-nominated DJ Mark Knight to perform in Dubai

Grammy-nominated DJ, Producer and top-selling Beatport artist Mark Knight will be performing Thursday, August 26, at Dubai’s Deep Tech night ‘Skyline Thursdays’ at the Penthouse in FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Mark’s weekly radio show at Toolroom Radio in London is popular globally, with over 15 million listeners in 60 countries. With a career spanning more than a decade, he has also remixed big names in music including Dido, Florence & the Machine and U2. Ahead of his gig, Mark talks about returning to Dubai, and what is the vibe one can expect at live gigs and clubs in the post-Covid era.

Welcome back to Dubai, Mark! How does it feel to finally return to perform here?

It feels so good to be back. Dubai is probably my favourite place in the world, I am excited to be back at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. The Penthouse is one of my favourite venues to play at, and I can’t wait to get back behind the decks, it’s been way too long. I am honoured to be the first one to ring in the round of international DJs taking the decks at Skyline Thursdays at The Penthouse again.

You’ve had a year in lockdown to focus on your music – how has this influenced your sound and style?

It was great to be able to reset and show a different side of my production. My new album Untold Business is all about me going back to my roots and exploring my soulful side, which is something I’ve wanted to do for a while but having the break from touring finally allowed me to give it my full attention and assemble the team around me to create something really special. Stay tuned for an exclusive of one or two new tracks during my set in Dubai.

In the post-lockdown era, what vibe can we expect at live gigs such as your signature event on August 26?

I’m playing a longer set, which is definitely the way I prefer to play, so that really gives me the opportunity to play a bit of everything , and also really enjoy the time with the crowd. From disco to house, tech house and proper peak-time hits, I love being given the opportunity to dig a little deeper, so I think it should be a pretty special set. It’s also for sets like these that I think a lot of the music on the new album really works, so I’ll definitely be playing some of those, for sure. I’m also doing fewer gigs at the moment, which makes the ones I am doing really important.

Tell us all about how your latest hit All 4 Love (feat. Tasty Lopez) came together?

To be totally honest I didn’t expect it to turn into the monster track it’s become. But I think a combination of the hooks, the sax and all the other ‘hooky’ elements really struck a chord with people, and I really couldn’t be happier in the reaction, and how it’s taken off. That will definitely be getting an outing at The Penthouse!