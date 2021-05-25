'Friends The Reunion': Top five series merchandise to get in the UAE Published on May 25, 2021 at 10.25

Are you a 'Friends' fan? Here's where to pick up some cool stuff!

1 of 5 LEGO: Nothing screams fanatic more than owning a Lego set related to your favourite TV show. LEGO Friends Central Perk Café is available for purchase from the official Lego website for Dh319. This Lego set is a wonderful recreation of the iconic Central Perk cafe TV studio set that gave us many memories while growing up. The set also includes seven mini-figures of the main characters and Gunther.

2 of 5 NAMSHI: One of the Middle East’s top online fashion destinations, Namshi has stocked up on your favourite Friends merch. You can get your hands on this apron that will show you to follow Joey’s policy of not sharing your food. Inscribed with your favourite foodie’s infamous quote, this apron is available for Dh80.

3 of 5 TYPO: Typo, your one-stop destination for all quirky accessories, features quality Friends-themed notebooks for as low as Dh20. Get your hands on these items by visiting the official Typo store or the online shop, and make others scream ‘Oh My God!’

4 of 5 POTTERY BARN: Start your day with tea or coffee in these delightful Friends-themed mugs that have the iconic Central Perk logo inscribed on them. Starting from Dh19, these mugs are available on the Pottery Barn online shopping platform.