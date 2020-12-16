Five minutes with Latin stars CNCO in Dubai

IN THE UAE UNTIL Friday, Latin American band CNCO (a play on Cinco, or ‘Five’ in English) are here to experience the city and DSF. It’s their first visit to the Middle East and they’re celebrating their fifth anniversary as the group who signed a five-year recording contract with Sony Music Latin after winning the first season of US Spanish language TV competition La Banda. Normally based in Miami we spoke to members Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús. So that’s five minutes, with five musicians, celebrating five years of a five year contract. See a theme here?

How are you finding the Middle East? What brings you here?

We are in love with this country! It has been our dream to go sky diving in Dubai!

You’re here for the shopping festival, what item do you spend most time over choosing to buy?

Shoes! We love sneakers and sometimes it’s so hard to choose which ones to get.

How has this year been?

It has been a struggle for all of us but we are healthy and grateful. We had to cancel a couple of tours which we didn’t like to do but the health and safety of our fans is important to us so it was the right thing to do.

Did you put the time to good use?

Yes! Lots of music was written and recorded! We are releasing an album, Deja Vu, on February 5. We can’t wait for you to hear the record and see the videos.

How does it feel now Latin music and culture is beginning to dominate in territories where once it wouldn’t have?

It’s so incredible how the world is really embracing our culture and music. We have been lucky enough to be part of the evolution.

What are your hopes for 2021?

We hope for good health for all and an opportunity to tour again and see our fans and hopefully a show in Dubai!