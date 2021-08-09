>
Entertainment specialists Blu Blood announce collaboration with KokoSwap

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on August 9, 2021
Sunidhi Chauhan will perform in Dubai on August 27.

Blu Blood is preparing to host Sunidhi Chauhan in a Covid-conscious concert in Dubai this month.

Continuing to pave the way forward for the events and entertainment industry in Dubai and other parts of the UAE, entertainment specialists Blu Blood and staking platform KokoSwap recently announced their collaboration on a series of upcoming events.

The spotlight was on Blu Blood last year, who - within a short amount of time of setting up headquarters in Dubai – were preparing to host the world's first high profile, globally-produced live Bollywood concert with ‘Covid-consciousness’ since the pandemic started.

“We cautiously continue to emerge through this pandemic and our most recent sold-out concerts in Dubai have proven that we are able to create safe performer and guest experiences,” comments Blu Blood MD, Osman Osman. “Shaaista [Blu Blood CEO] and I are always exploring innovative and progressive solutions for our business and creating synergies with the likes of KokoSwap opens up many possibilities. Our first event with KokoSwap will be on August 27 with Sunidhi Chauhan live at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.”

KokoSwap is a unique platform that combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and blockchain gaming and consists of a state-of-the-art decentralized gaming marketplace and a robust staking platform. It provides users with a one-stop place to stake crypto and to buy digital assets.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the Blu Blood group who are pivotal game-changers in opening up the entertainment industry in Dubai,” adds KokoSwap. “With the acceleration of cryptocurrencies, the way people conduct business and consumers make purchases is rapidly developing and we see the events industry embracing this new shift in the near future.”




 
 
 
