>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Enjoy a stellar brunch before the festive flee

David Light
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 16, 2020

(VLAD IVANOV)

Are all your friends busy or out of town over the coming weeks? Get together one last time and make it special

IN BRITAIN THEY call in Mad or Frantic Friday (FF): the last day of work (or more importantly the evening after clocking-off) before the Christmas break. In every other year swathes of weary office colleagues would pour onto the streets to party together long into the night before going their separate ways until the New Year. Admittedly 2020’s festive season may look a little different for the UK’s revelers, but here in Dubai we have noticed many people are still either making last-minute dashes home or planning on bolting themselves inside for the coming couple of weeks, which makes this weekend our FF. We see it as a chance to get together for an unofficial Xmas shindig, or maybe just a farewell to a miserable 2020. So we thought we’d head out somewhere about as top-notch as they come.

We don’t know what it is about the Four Seasons Jumeirah’s Restaurant Village, yet its establishments have almost become bywords for quality. Perched at the top of the pile is COYA, one of the few Latin American joints in the city to continuously push truly remarkable produce as well as capitalising on the region’s vibrant atmosphere. Its Friday brunch is UAE-revered and even a ‘must-dine’ for many a visitor. Recently rocking up to sit down with a table of four, we have to concede from the off, it’s clear to see why.

Bathed in the mid-afternoon light emanating from large bay windows, the procession of multi-dimensional Peruvian courses took on an almost dream-like quality. The feast began with freshly prepared-at-the table guacamole served with prawn crackers among other crisps. With the rapid introduction it became obvious the servers are not only presenters of the eatery’s cuisine, but curators of experience. Each course discretely melded into the preceding, seamlessly weaving a tapestry of fine south of the border fare. Highlighted by an injection of exquisite sushi rolls (a nod to Peru’s vast Japanese origin population), other notable items in the three and a half-hour affair included saucy mini chicken tacos, a creamy ceviche and a cut of Wagyu before a main of Chilean sea bass, rice, lime and chili brought the group to a standstill. Such was the expert preparation of the fish, one of the party inquired into deliveries. A dessert avalanche followed to round off the meal with creations such as delicious alfajores, chichi Morada and churros de naranja, but we will be returning for the sea bass.

Where: COYA Dubai

Best dish: Sea bass

Price: From Dh409 (brunch)

author

David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Winter break in UAE: How to keep kids engaged

null votes | 13 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Bugatti launches latest Chiron Pur Sport in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Chat: UAE leads in gender equality;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE winter tourism; Covid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

New film shows how Khor Fakkan resisted...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Biden's victory confirmed,...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Dubai’s annual Santa run
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 